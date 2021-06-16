Head constable in Cuddalore suspended for indiscipline

CUDDALORE

16 June 2021 14:45 IST

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan has placed a head constable attached to the Puduchathiram police station under suspension on charges of indiscipline.

Police sources said the head constable, Kandeepan, was found to have indulged in acts of indiscipline at the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) check post at Unnamalaichetti Chavadi near here.

Following complaints, Mr. Ganesan ordered an enquiry. Finding the charges true, the SP suspended the head constable.