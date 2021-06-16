Tamil Nadu

Head constable in Cuddalore suspended for indiscipline

Special Correspondent CUDDALORE 16 June 2021 14:45 IST
Updated: 16 June 2021 14:45 IST

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan has placed a head constable attached to the Puduchathiram police station under suspension on charges of indiscipline.

Police sources said the head constable, Kandeepan, was found to have indulged in acts of indiscipline at the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) check post at Unnamalaichetti Chavadi near here.

Advertising
Advertising

Following complaints, Mr. Ganesan ordered an enquiry. Finding the charges true, the SP suspended the head constable.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Read more...