Head constable in Chidambaram dies of COVID-19

CUDDALORE

27 April 2021 12:14 IST

A head constable attached to the Chidambaram town police station, who was admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) died of the infection on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased, Rajkumar was admitted to the RMMCH on Monday with complaints of fever for the past three days. A CT scan showed 60% involvement of the lungs.

Mr. Rajkumar died without responding to treatment in the early hours of Tuesday.