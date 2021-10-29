He would stick to subject

Whenever he visited the Assembly canteen while being an MLA, N. Nanmaran would be seen facing the wall after having a cup of tea. It was to prevent others from seeing him smoking ‘beedi’. Whether in public platforms or in the Assembly, Nanmaran would never deviate from the subject he had taken up, and was appreciated by the late Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, on the floor of the House. His speeches were peppered with humour and before one could realise the meaning of his barbs, he would switch to other subjects. Once he shared the dais with actress Revathi in Chennai. After listening to him, a spellbound Revathi said, “It was a clear case of appearance belies.”

A long time ago, when the DMK objected to an AIADMK platform speaker for his uncharitable comments on party leader M. Karunanidhi, Nanmaran said he would share the sentiments of the DMK leaders, but they were not speaking like great Tamil scholar Thiru.Vi.Ka.

His speeches were recorded and played at the party meetings, and one of his famous speeches was on world peace.