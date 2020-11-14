He should not continue in his post: VCK head

CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said the State government should take steps to remove Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa from his post.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said it would be improper for him to continue after the State government had initiated an inquiry into allegations against him.

“The State government has said that Justice Kalaiarasan will probe into irregularities, such as whether the decisions taken by him as V-C were legal according to the Anna University Act of 1978, and if the temporary appointments made by him were legal and whether the funds or fee received by the university were used properly,” he said.

He said Prof. Surappa should not continue in his post as investigations could be jeopardised.

He added that there were fears over whether the appointments in the university syndicate and senate were made with the knowledge of the Higher Education Department.