HC’s heritage building faces the heat due to air-conditioners

Maintaining the 125-year-old heritage building of the Madras High Court is no easy task. On one hand, the administration has been working hard to maintain the splendid domes, turrets, pillars, columns, grand arches, minarets, coloured tile floors, wall dado and so on; on the other it has been experimenting on providing modern necessities, such as air conditioning, without causing much damage to the building.

Over the last few years, all 44 court halls, chambers for judges and lawyers and the rooms provided to court officials had been airconditioned. However, such provision has been done by carrying out civil works which require nailing the outdoor units of split air conditioners to the walls and creating holes for the passage of copper coils between the indoor and outdoor units.

“Apart from physical damage caused to the structure due to installation of split air conditioners, we have now learnt that the heat generated by these outdoor units affects the heritage building. Therefore, we have begun experimenting with Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system, which enables installation of a single large outdoor condensing unit on the floor and uses it to operate multiple indoor units,” a court official said. He pointed out that one such VRF unit had already been installed in the court to air condition a few of the judges’ chambers. “It causes bare minimum damage to the building and completely dispenses with the need to install multiple oudoor units. But the problem is that the VRF units are expensive and we have to find resources for it from the money allocated for the conservation of the heritage building,” he added.