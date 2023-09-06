HCLTech launches cybersecurity awareness program for school teachers

September 06, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

HCLTech has launched a cybersecurity awareness program for school teachers and educators in India. Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan felicitated the first batch of around 100 government school teachers who underwent the HCLTech program.

The program on cybersecurity awareness is executed on HCLTech’s Career Shaper advanced Edtech platform. It enables school teachers and educators to promote cybersecurity awareness and online safety among students. The eight-hour program includes live sessions, online assignments and hands-on exercises on fundamental cybersecurity concepts, threat landscapes and best practices. School teachers and educators from anywhere in India can learn from industry experts and explore real-life scenarios to develop a deep understanding of cyber threats and effective ways to mitigate them.

“This certification enhances the educational skills of teachers and ensures that our future generations are well-prepared to navigate the digital landscape safely and securely, while creating a safer digital environment for all,” Mr. Rajan said.

“By empowering teachers with advanced cybersecurity knowledge, we are ensuring that the next generation is well-prepared to navigate the challenges of the digital age,” said Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President and Business Head of EdTech Services, HCLTech.