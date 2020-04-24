HCL Tech roped in for data support

Tamil Nadu has tied up with HCL Technologies to set up a state-of-the-art Disaster Management - Data Analytics Center, as part of strengthening its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

HCL is also helping improve and expand the State’s disaster management helpline (1070) through technological upgradation, manpower assistance and effective reporting mechanisms, according to a statement.

The data analytics centre, housed in Ezhilagam building, Chepauk, and supported by HCL, will help capture data trends from across districts, in real time, and display them live to inform the government’s future decisions on the degree of response needed for each district and the graded relaxation of the current lockdown restrictions to resume economic activities, it added.

HCL will help upgrade the existing call center by implementing an automatic call distribution (ACD) system to effectively route calls between different government departments and put in place an interactive voice response (IVR) system to help direct queries to the appropriate State helplines, among others.

“Our improved disaster management helpline will enable us to respond to citizens’ queries in a timely and effective manner and capture insights from the same to define future courses of action. We are thankful to HCL, that has helped us set up a state-of-the-art Disaster Management- Data Analytics Center, in record time, with facilities for real-time, live updates related to the pandemic,” J. Radhakrishnan, principal secretary/commissioner of revenue administration and State relief commissioner, said in a statement.