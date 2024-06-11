ADVERTISEMENT

HCL Tech Grant Pan-India Symposium 2024 launched

Published - June 11, 2024 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The HCL Foundation on Tuesday launched the HCL Tech Grant Par India Symposium 2024 Edition X at its inaugural event in Chennai on Tuesday. The symposium brings together NGOs, civil society organizations, start-ups and experts working in the social impact space, to exchange ideas that can contribute to making a better nation, a press release said.

“This is an extension of the commitment to empowering the local communities in creating a sustainable future. We look forward to reviewing the innovative projects by NGOs across India and supporting impactful initiatives through HCLTech Grant,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation.

This edition would provide funding of ₹16.5 crore to nine NGOs, selected through an independent, robust and democratic process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US