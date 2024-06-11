HCL Tech Grant Pan-India Symposium 2024 launched

The HCL Foundation on Tuesday launched the HCL Tech Grant Par India Symposium 2024 Edition X at its inaugural event in Chennai on Tuesday. The symposium brings together NGOs, civil society organizations, start-ups and experts working in the social impact space, to exchange ideas that can contribute to making a better nation, a press release said.

“This is an extension of the commitment to empowering the local communities in creating a sustainable future. We look forward to reviewing the innovative projects by NGOs across India and supporting impactful initiatives through HCLTech Grant,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation.

This edition would provide funding of ₹16.5 crore to nine NGOs, selected through an independent, robust and democratic process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.