HCL Tech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Shiv Nadar Foundation trustree Shikhar Malhotra calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

HCL Tech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Shiv Nadar Foundation trustree Shikhar Malhotra called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter's camp office in Chennai on Monday.

An official release said they discussed the integrated development programmes to be implemented by the HCL in the State.