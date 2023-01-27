HCL Foundation to set up VidyaGyan in T.N. to nurture rural students

January 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

To mark the 20th year of Palkhivala Foundation, a book Palkhivala Foundation @20 Remembering The Legend was released by Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies.

The first copy of the book was received by Lakshmi Venu, Deputy Managing Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd.

Edited by K. Balaji, one of the trustees of the Foundation and Director of Kasturi and Sons Ltd., publishers of The Hindu, the book covers the journey of Palkhivala Foundation’s journey of 20 years.

Ms. Roshni, who delivered the 41st Nani Palkhivala Memorial Lecture on “Mission Impossible: From Sitapur to Stanford”, said she heard from her father that Mr. Palkhivala’s analysis of the Union Budget would attract a large crowd.

She narrated the case studies on how students from rural parts of the country studied at her school and made it to global institutes such as Standford. She highlighted that it was not just the education part that was taken care of, but also food was curated for these children.

She said HCL Foundation will set up a VidyaGyan in Tamil Nadu to nurture students from rural areas and below poverty line families. The first VidyaGyan was set up in Uttar Pradesh about 14 years ago with an investment of ₹250 crore.

Lakshmi Venu, Deputy Managing Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd., recalled how she grew up hearing about Mr. Palkhivala’s work and his exceptional committent.

“My work takes me to two different parts of India — one into the manufacturing sector which is the most urbanised India and the other entirely into the heart of rural India. Today’s rural India is very different from what it was a decade or even five years ago ...it is seeing opportunity and sheer ambition like never before,” she said.

“Nearly 65% of our population is rural and we cannot progress as a country by leaving rural India behind. For us to move forward in all parameters, including key social indicators, it is important to have economic revival that is sustainable in our villages,” Ms. Lakshmi said. She highlighted how digital wave was accelerating rural entrepreneurship.

The Palkhivala Foundation was formed on January 8, 2003 by a few like-minded individuals to promote the values cherished by Nani Palkhivala, the jurist, author, diplomat, orator and statesman.