HC withdraws order imposing costs on nine political parties

The Madras High Court has withdrawn an interim order passed by its Madurai Bench on March 13 imposing a cost of ₹1 lakh each on nine political parties, including the Congress, the DMDK, the PMK, the VCK, the Samathuva Makkal Katchi, the Tamil Nadu Muslim League, the Forward Bloc, the Communist Party of India and the CPI (M) for not responding to court notices.

Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad withdrew all interim orders, passed by two other judges on a public interest litigation petition filed in Madurai seeking a direction to the Election Commission to insist on release of individual manifestos by every candidate in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The court dismissed the petition filed by advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan, of Thoothukudi, after accepting submissions of the EC counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan that the commission could not force every candidate to release manifestos listing his or her plans for developing the constituency from which they wanted to contest. During the course of the hearing of the case on February 14, the Madurai Bench wanted to examine much larger issues related to elections and therefore it suo motu impleaded 16 political parties, including the BJP, the DMK, the AIADMK, the MDMK, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and the Naam Tamilar Katchi, as additional respondents.

No response

Though notices were ordered to be issued to all 16 of them, only select parties responded through their counsel on March 13. In fact, S. Palanisamy, a counsel, entered appearance on behalf of the DMK only after the judges directed their Court Officer to call out names of the parties thrice.

Annoyed at such an attitude exhibited by the political parties, the Madurai Bench in its order stated: “Even though all these political parties aspire to rule the country/State, they are not bothered to make their appearance before this court. If political parties do not respond to court notices, one cannot expect the ordinary people to respond to court notices.”

Directing all nine parties to pay cost of ₹1 lakh each to the War Widows Association within two weeks, the Bench ordered that if they did not, the tahsildars of the area in which the head office of the parties were located should auction any of the office properties under the Revenue Recovery Act for recovering the costs.

Pursuant to the interim order, all election related cases filed in the Madurai Bench were transferred to the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai, on the basis of administrative instructions issued by Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani and got listed before the Division Bench led by Justice Manikumar.