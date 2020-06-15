HC withdraws order imposing cost on RDO

The Madras High Court on Monday withdrew an order passed by it on Friday directing a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to deposit ₹50,000 in the court from her personal funds for having failed to issue a Scheduled Tribe community certificate to a woman and her two children despite the order of State Level Scrutiny Committee (SLSC) on January 31.

Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy agreed to delete the portion regarding payment of costs, from the order passed by another Division Bench on Friday, since the RDO Thenmozhi appeared before the court, through video conferencing, and apologised for having taken several months to issue community certificates to the petitioner M. Jayalakshmi.

The petitioner’s counsel V. Elangovan also told the court that the community certificates for his client as well as her children were issued by the RDO on Friday evening itself. As far as a request made by the former Dharmapuri RDO to delete the portion regarding imposition of costs was concerned, the lawyer left it to the court to take a call.

On Friday, the court had directed her to deposit the cost and show cause as to why the money should not be transferred to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Aid Services Authority.