HC warns those who disrupted MHAA polls

January 12, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has said that those who indulged in booth capturing and took away the ballot papers during the election held to the Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) on Monday would be taken to task, after they are identified through closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage.

A large number of Many contestants who had lost their time, energy and money due to the postponement of the election, after the unsavoury incidents right inside the High Court campus, made a mention before a Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad and urged the Bench Bench to intervene in the matter. Expressing disappointment over the disruption caused during the election, the judges asked the association members to find out why the election could not be conducted in a peaceful way. “It is your association and only you have to restore its glory,” the senior judge in the Division Bench told the lawyers.Agreeing to hear the issue in detail, the judges directed the Teller Committee — chaired by designated Senior Counsel M.K. Kabir — to file a detailed report by Thursday listing the events that had taken place on the day of the election, and why the committee had to call off the polls midway.

The judges also granted liberty to all the contestants and the lawyers to take out necessary applications and make their submissions on Thursday with respect to their grievances, since some of them had complained of the Teller Committee having failed to conduct the polls properly.

A few lawyers took objection to the use of law students to man the booths and insisted on appointing a retired High Court judge to conduct the polls.

A few others insisted on deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and wanted to do away with the practice of scanning QR codes to provide entry passes. When some of the lawyers insisted that those who took away the ballot papers from booth numbers 8 and 9 on Monday should be identified with the help of CCTV camera footages and subjected to severe punishment since the incident had taken place right inside the High Court campus, Justice R. Mahadevan said: “That goes without saying.”

Later, the Division Bench agreed to dedicate the entire entire afternoon session on Thursday to exclusively hear the case related to the MHAA election, and said all stakeholders would be given an opportunity to make their submissions.