Tamil Nadu

HC warns State of being imposed with costs

The Madras High Court on Friday warned the State government of being imposed with costs if it fails to file a counter affidavit by Tuesday to a public interest litigation petition for establishing Taluk level committees to redress grievances of farmers with respect to selling their produce during the lockdown to fight COVID-19.

Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana expressed their displeasure over the government not having filed their response to the PIL petition, filed by advocate G. Rajesh, though the case had been adjourned thrice and sufficient time having been given to file a counter affidavit along with supporting documents.

