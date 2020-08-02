HC warns schools against collecting over 40% of fee

The Madras High Court has warned private schools against forcing parents to pay entire fees in gross violation of its July 17 interim order to collect only 40% of the fees for the present, in view of the lockdown to fight COVID-19.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh took a serious view of the matter when a government counsel brought it to his notice that several parents had made oral complaints regarding demand for entire fees but were hesitant to lodge written complaints.

He directed the School Education Department officials to conduct inquiries immediately and initiate appropriate action against schools that were collecting fees in violation of court orders.

The Judge also called for a report from the Director of School Education by August 17.

‘Initiate contempt’

If the court finds any violation after perusing the report, it would not hesitate to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the school management, the judge warned.