HC warns judicial officers against receiving gifts from third parties during festival seasons

January 13, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court issued a circular on Thursday, instructing judicial officers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry not to accept any form of gifts from anybody during festival seasons.

The court said that receipt of such gifts by district judges, additional district judges, sub judges and magistrates brought disrepute to the entire judiciary.

The circular was issued by the High Court’s Registrar General (R-G) P. Dhanabal, read: “It has been brought to the notice of the Registry that certain judicial officers functioning in the State of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry are receiving gift hampers/cracker boxes/sweet boxes from third parties during festival occasions.”

It further said: “The aforesaid acts of certain judicial officers brings disrepute to the entire judiciary of the State. Therefore, all the judicial officers functioning in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry are hereby instructed to refrain themselves from receiving gift hampers/cracker boxes/sweet boxes, and to maintain strict discipline and decorum while serving in the district judiciary.”

The circular warned that the issue would be viewed seriously if the instructions were not adhered to, and if any deviations were brought to the notice of the High Court. The R-G had issued the circular to the Principal Judge of the City Civil Court in Chennai, all Principal District Judges, District Judges, Chief Judge of the Court of Small Causes, the Chief Judge of Puducherry and the Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority.

The recipients had been requested to communicate the circular to all judicial officers functioning in their respective districts.