HC wants to know whether T.N. Govt will constitute committee to identify new elephant corridors

December 05, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has directed the State Government to explain whether it is willing to constitute an expert committee, on the lines of one that was constituted on court orders to identify the Sigur plateau elephant corridor, to identify and notify additional elephant corridors in the State.

A special Division Bench of Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy directed a Special Government Pleader to take instructions from the Department of Environment and Forests by December 22 as to whether the government by itself would constitute a committee to identify new corridors.

The direction was issued at the instance of amicus curiae M. Santhanaraman who pointed out that a Division Bench of Justices S.J. Mukhopadhaya and M. Duraiswamy (since retired) had passed a detailed order on October 13, 2009 with respect to identification and notification of elephant corridors.

Pursuant to the order, the then government had constituted a committee comprising the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden, Chief Conservator of Forests (Tamil Nadu Afforestation Project), two Conservators of Forests and the Nilgiris North Division District Forest Officer.

The committee held discussions with Forest department staff, researchers, non-governmental organisations, scientists and the tribals in the Nilgiris hills and submitted an exhaustive report running to 99 pages along with maps recommending demarcation of the elephant corridors with survey numbers and other details.

Pursuant to the recommendations, the government came up with a Government Order notifying the Sigur plateau elephant corridor. The validity of the G.O. was challenged before the Madras High Court as well as the Supreme Court but both the courts upheld its validity and rejected the cases.

Therefore, the same procedure could be adopted once again now to identify additional elephant corridors in the State, Mr. Santhanaraman said and referred to a publication titled ‘Right of Passage’ brought out by the Wildlife Trust of India listing out numerous elephant corridors across the country.

After hearing him, the judges directed the SGP to file a report by December 22 indicating whether the government itself would constitute a committee to identify and notify additional corridors.