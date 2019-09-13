HC wants to know the rationale behind change in listing of contempt pleas

The last of the significant administrative orders passed by Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani before her resignation last week turned into a debate on Thursday, with a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and RMT. Teekaa Raman seeking to know the rationale behind her decision not to list civil contempt of court petitions before the judges whose orders had allegedly been disobeyed.

The judges decided to call for an explanation from the Registrar (Judicial) when a contempt of court petition, filed by Idol Wing CID special officer A.G. Ponn Manickavel against former Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, retired Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran and a few other officials, was listed before them instead of a special Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalu, whose orders had reportedly been disobeyed.

During the hearing, advocate V. Selvaraj, representing the special officer, alleged that the administrative order had been issued with the sole intention of pulling out his client’s petition from the special Bench. However, not wanting to enter into that controversy, the judges said they were only bothered about a general grievance the Bar might have against non-listing of contempt petitions before judges whose orders had been disobeyed.

They adjourned further hearing on the contempt plea to September 19 and said that in the meantime, they would ascertain the logic behind the decision taken by the Chief Justice. However, when contacted, officials in the Registry pointed out that the Chief Justice had the powers to decide which judge should hear contempt of court petitions.

What the rules say

According to them, the Contempt of Court Rules of the High Court of Madras, 1975, originally provided for the listing of contempt of court petitions only before judges whose orders had been reportedly disobeyed. Only when the judge or judges concerned were not available was the CJ bestowed with the powers to order the listing of the contempt petitions before other judges.

However, on September 20, 2007, Rule 6(2) of the Contempt of Court Rules of the High Court of Madras was amended, empowering the Chief Justice to decide the judge or judges before whom contempt of court petitions should be listed. This amendment was put to challenge by advocate K.S. Ilangovan in 2009. On September 9, 2009, the first Division Bench of the High Court comprising then Chief Justice Hemant Laxman Gokhale and Justice D. Murugesan dismissed the lawyer’s writ petition.

Despite the amendment and subsequent judicial pronouncements, successive CJs chose to order listing of contempt petitions before the judges whose orders had been disobeyed to ensure continuity of proceedings. However, while drawing the roster for three months beginning September, CJ Tahilramani had, in her wisdom, decided that contempt petitions need not necessarily be listed before judges whose orders had been disobeyed, the officials explained.