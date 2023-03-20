ADVERTISEMENT

HC wants to know steps taken by T.N. govt. on Arumughaswamy panel report

March 20, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy grant time till March 27 for Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram to obtain instructions from the officials

The Hindu Bureau

A petition had been filed insisting upon a court monitored CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, say the judges.

The Madras High Court on Monday granted a week’s time for the State government to inform the court about the steps it had taken in pursuant to the submission of a report by Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry (CoI) which probed into the circumstances that led to hospitalisation of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her death on December 5, 2016.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy asked Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram to obtain the instructions by March 27 since a public interest litigation petition had been filed in the court insisting upon a court monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her death in the light of the CoI’s report indicting certain individuals.

R.R. Gopaljee, publisher of Vellore and Tiruchi editions of a Tamil newspaper, had filed the PIL petition claiming that Jayalalithaa had died under “doubtful circumstances” and her death had become a subject of public debate with doubts being raised from several quarters. He said the CoI submitted its report in September 2022, but the government was yet to act upon it.

When the matter was listed for admission on Friday, the Advocate General told the court that the CoI’s report was under the consideration of the health department since the report was full of medical terms and nuances with respect to the treatment given to the former Chief Minister when she had been hospitalised between September and December 2016.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when the ACJ said that he vaguely remembered to have read some material regarding the government having acted upon the report, the A-G obtained time to get detailed instructions from the officials concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US