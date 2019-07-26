HC wants to know about action taken against those who nail trees

The Madras High Court on Thursday wanted to know from the government by Friday steps being taken by it to prevent people from nailing roadside trees for displaying their advertisement boards and the penal provisions under which such people were being booked.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad called for the details during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by B. Jayalakshmi of Sneham Trust. The petitioner had sought for a direction to the Chief Secretary to act against “nail assault” on trees.

The petitioner had also impleaded the Greater Chennai Corporation as well as the Commissioner of Police as respondents to her plea and insisted on keeping all trees free of nails. She claimed that nailing of trees had become very common in the city for tying cables and hanging decorative lights.

Claiming to have made a recommendation to the Chief Secretary in this regard, she said, that a reply was received by her on October 9, 2018, stating that the Corporation had taken necessary steps to stop nail assault on trees in all 15 zones of the civic body and that the police too were taking action.

However, when she insisted on obtaining a copy of the circular reportedly issued by the Corporation in this regard to the Ward Engineers in all 15 zones, she did not get any reply and hence the present PIL petition. She claimed that nailing the trees affects their growth.