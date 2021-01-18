Tamil Nadu

HC wants plan to curb encroachment on waterbodies

Taking cognisance of the fact that several matters regarding encroachment on waterbodies were filed before it, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State to come out with a comprehensive plan to tackle the issue.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M.M. Sundresh observed that waterbodies were the lifeline of human existence and they had to be preserved.

A wholesome approach had to be taken to ensure that all waterbodies in the State were rid of encroachments, the judges said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case for filing of a comprehensive report.

