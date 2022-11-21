HC wants govt. to spell out stand on permitting two Kallakurichi schools to conduct physical classes for all students

November 21, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to spell out by Friday its views on permitting two private schools functioning from different buildings on the same campus at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district to conduct physical classes for all students beginning from Lower Kindergarten (LKG).

Justice R. Suresh Kumar passed the interim orders on a writ petition filed by Latha Educational Society, Kaniyamoor, seeking permission to commence classes in the buildings that had now been repaired after they were ransacked by a mob on July 17 following the death of a Class XII girl on July 13.

The Collector filed a report before the court on Monday and sought a week’s time to ascertain the views of the State government on permitting the school to commence physical classes. After recording his submission, the judge ordered that the government must express its views before the court by Friday.

When the petitioner’s counsel insisted on permitting physical classes at the earliest, the judge said, no hasty decision could be taken in the matter since it involved the safety of children. He recalled that the entire world had conducted only online classes for nearly two years when people were suffering due to COVID-19.

The petitioner society had been administering a CBSE school as well as a State Board school from the same campus.