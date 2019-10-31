HC wants early disposal of plea against election of Kanimozhi

Justice S.M. Subramaniam of the Madras High Court on Wednesday made it clear that he wanted to dispose of at the earliest an election petition filed by an individual voter A. Santhana Kumar challenging the victory of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency in May this year.

The judge said, there was an imminent need to dispel a perception among people that every other election petition would get dragged on for years together and end up getting decided only after the legislator concerned had completed his/her tenure.

He directed advocate Richard Wilson, representing Ms. Kanimozhi, to file within two weeks her written statement in reply to the main election petition. Simultaneously, he wanted her to file a rejoinder, if any, to election petitioner’s counter affidavit on her sub applications to strike off certain paragraphs from the petition and also to reject it in toto.

In the meantime, Election Commission of India counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan stated that he had filed two sub-applications, one for removing Chief Election Commissioner from the list of respondents in the election petition and the other for releasing the EVMs used in Thoothukudi constituency.