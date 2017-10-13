HC upset over ‘unruly’ advocates

People lose faith in judiciary and the rule of law only because of “so-called advocates who purchase law degrees” from neighbouring States and roam around in black and white dresses only to get engaged as “paid hooligans” for solving property disputes through force and violence, the Madras High Court has said.

Justice N. Kirubakaran made the observation while hearing a plea made by the students of Annai Medical College at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district to transfer them to government medical colleges since there was a serious dispute between the trustees of the college due to which the institution had virtually become defunct.

During the course of hearing of the case conducted by senior counsel A. Sirajudeen, the judge was told that the old trustees of the college as well as the new trustees had engaged a group of “so-called lawyers” to take possession of the institution.

Certain photographs were also produced in the court to substantiate the claim. Enraged over such a complaint, the judge, in his interim order, observed: “It is very shameful to hear these kinds of allegations. Time has come for the Bar Council of India (BCI) as well as the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to wake up and understand the reality and act against such elements.”

Recalling that senior counsel Gopal Subramanium, during his tenure as ex-officio chairman of the BCI in 2010, had pointed out that the number of law colleges in the country was 800 as against the requirement of just 175, the judge said that the subsequent office-bearers of the BCI had increased the number to 1,200 within a span of two years.

Mushrooming of colleges

“In the year 2014, for every three days, the BCI had approved one new college. Instead of bringing excellence in legal education, the Bar Council had institutionalised mediocrity,” Mr. Justice Kirubakaran lamented and took note of the fact that many colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka issue law degrees without insisting on attendance.

“Thus, time has come for the BCI to make the biometric attendance system mandatory in the law colleges and also create a centralised portal containing the details of the teaching staffs available in the law colleges throughout India,” he said, and stressed that the number of lawyers in the country must be contained as it was being done in the case of chartered accountants.

In so far as the plea of the students of the medical college was concerned, the judge preferred to wait for the orders of the Supreme Court in a related case scheduled to be heard on Friday.