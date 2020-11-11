HC upholds the punishment awarded to policewoman

11 November 2020 23:13 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by a policewoman who sought to be reinstated in service. The woman was removed from the service on a charge of marrying a man who had already married another woman.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Sujitha, a constable. After the Police Department received a complaint about the bigamous marriage, Sujitha was placed under suspension and subsequently removed from service after an inquiry.

Consent of the first wife

It was submitted that the second marriage was solemnised with the consent of the first wife and the first wife herself was present during the marriage. Therefore, the punishment imposed on her was excessive and it should be set aside, she said.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that when bigamous marriage was an offence under the Indian Penal Code and the Police Conduct Rules, contracting a second marriage even with the consent of the first wife could not be a ground to seek exoneration from the offence.

The second marriage was solemnised with the knowledge that it was a misconduct under the conduct rules. In such circumstances, the punishment of removal from service was undoubtedly appropriate, the court said.