HC upholds punishment for surgeon

The certificate was issued to assist his son-in-law usurp family properties

The Madras High Court has upheld the punishment imposed on a Coimbatore-based transplant surgeon for having issued a fake medical fitness certificate to assist his son-in-law usurp properties belonging to the latter’s father when the aged realtor was in deathbed.

Justice R. Mahadevan dismissed a writ petition filed by the surgeon S. Radhakrishnan and refused to interfere with an order passed by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) on May 4, 2021, removing the petitioner’s name from the Medical Register for a period of two years.

The judge concurred with the TNMC that the writ petitioner had breached the provisions of the Code of Medical Ethics (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations of 2003 and therefore, the decision arrived at by the council does not call for any interference by the court. He observed that the entire events of the case could be likened to the plot of a crime thriller and it would be naïve on the part of the court to believe the defence taken by the writ petitioner that there was no criminal intent behind the issuance of the medical fitness certificate.

Justice Mahadevan pointed out that the realtor N. Pitchaimani was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai on September 27, 2015 and breathed his last on October 11, 2015. The patient was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) during the entire period of his admission in the hospital.

However, on October 8, 2015, the writ petitioner had issued a certificate stating as if he had treated the patient at his residence for multiple complications. The certificate also stated that the patient was conscious and oriented but he was not in a position to travel.

Utilising the certificate, the realtor’s son P. Sakthi Kumar, who was also the son-in-law of the writ petitioner, got a settlement deed registered at the Neelankarai Sub Registrar’s office in Chennai and thereby alienated an immovable property worth Rs. 50 crore owned by his father.

It took three years for the realtor’s daughter S. Shri Subitha to obtain the documents from the Sub Registrar’s office to prove the illegality. In 2018, she lodged a complaint with the Medical Council of India which transferred it to the TNMC for inquiry and action.