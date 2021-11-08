HC transfers woman’s case to another court

Considering the plea of a differently abled woman, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferred her case pending before the Family Court to the Additional District Court III in Tirunelveli so that she could attend court proceedings.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira was hearing the petition filed by Jacinth Christabel of Tirunelveli, who had filed a petition for divorce before the Tirunelveli Family Court, which was on the first floor of a building without lift facility.

The petitioner, who had 80% disability, was finding it difficult to use the stairs to reach the court. Therefore, she filed a petition before the High Court seeking transfer of the case to the Additional District Court III, which was on the ground floor.