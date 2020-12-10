HC transfers petition against inquiry on V-C to principal seat

Madurai

10 December 2020 01:18 IST

‘Allegations levelled against Surappa without substance’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday transferred a public interest litigation petition, challenging a government order to initiate an inquiry against Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa over allegations of financial and administrative irregularities, to the principal seat in Chennai.

With the Vice-Chancellor filing an impleading petition in the case, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that the principal seat in Chennai had the jurisdiction to hear the petitions, and directed the Registry to place them before the Chief Justice for it to be placed before an appropriate bench.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Manithanigai Kumar from Kanniyakumari district, who said the allegations levelled against Mr. Surappa were without any substance.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner alleged that no explanation was sought from the Vice-Chancellor and the inquiry was ordered in haste.

‘Revolutionary moves’

The petitioner said Mr. Surappa had made many revolutionary and reformatory decisions for the betterment of Anna University.

He had earned the wrath of politicians for not accommodating their views and for avoiding their interference, the petitioner said, seeking a stay on the government order. Earlier, the State had questioned the maintainability of the PIL petition.