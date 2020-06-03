HC to work with only 33% staff, at a time

The Madras High Court has decided that not more than 33% of its staff shall be deployed on duty at a time until further orders and that the entire strength would be utilised on a rotation basis, in different batches, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, Registrar General C. Kumarappan made it mandatory for court staff to submit online self-declaration forms, every day, saying that they would use masks at all times, wash hands with soap at entry points and sanitise their hand frequently.

They should also declare that they are not suffering from symptoms such as cold, fever and difficulty in breathing or do not have co-morbidities. They must also declare that they are not residing in containment zones, are not pregnant or that their family members are not infected by COVID-19.

“Attendance will be marked only for those submitting self-declaration forms, in addition to marking their presence through proximity cards (identity cards). If at any later point of time, it is found by the Registry that any officer/staff member or their family members had tested positive for COVID-19 and still attended office, suitable departmental action will be initiated as per rules,” the circular read.

“If any family member of the officer/staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the officer/staff member concerned, being a direct contact, shall immediately subject himself for a COVID-19 test and quarantine himself and report to the Registry immediately,” the circular added.