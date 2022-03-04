HC to return to physical mode of hearing from Monday

After spending two years switching between virtual and hybrid modes of hearing due to COVID-19, the Madras High Court has decided to return to full-fledged physical hearing of cases from Monday. However, it has permitted senior citizens and the physically challenged alone to avail themselves of the facility of hybrid hearing by furnishing the information to the Registry in advance.

A notification issued by the court on Friday stated that Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari had decided to return to the physical mode of hearing cases due to connectivity issues faced by some of the lawyers, and to ensure expeditious disposal of cases which could be heard and decided better through the physical mode rather than the virtual mode.