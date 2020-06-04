HC to permit advocates to access their chambers on weekends

The Madras High Court on Thursday issued a circular expressing its intention to permit advocates to access their chambers on court campus during different time slots on Saturdays and Sundays for taking their case bundles, coats, laptops, bank documents and other belongings.

Lawyers were not being permitted on the High Court campus since April 19 when the court decided to stop holding physical open court hearings of cases and began conducting court proceedings only through video conferencing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, following requests from many lawyers that they were badly in need of access to their chambers to take away their belongings, the court has decided to grant them access, with precautions, subject to following all norms required to fight COVID-19.