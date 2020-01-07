HC to hear today plea against statues

CHENNAI

The Madras High Court is slated to take up for admission on Tuesday a public interest litigation petition filed by Madurai Mavatta Devendra Kula Vellalar Uravinmurai Sangam accusing the government of having denied permission to it for installing a statue of Maaveeran Sundaralinganar at a roundabout close to Madurai district court campus and instead having permitted installation of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s statue there.

The petition has been listed for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices R. Subbiah and R. Pongiappan. The association, represented by its president K.C. Selvakumar, urged the court to quash a G.O. issued on July 4, 2019, refusing permission for Sundaralinganar’s statue following objections raised by Madurai City Police on the ground that erection of a statue at the junction would lead to traffic chaos and block vision of vehicle users.

Stating that now a statue of Jayalalithaa had come at the same spot and it was not known whether permission had been granted for it or not, the petitioner urged the court to order its removal. Further, stating that the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar had also been installed at the busy Goripalayam junction, the petitioner sought an interim order to remove it too.