HC to hear on Monday a plea for CB-CID probe into Kallakurichi girl’s death

Her father has approached the court suspecting foul play and insisting upon a fresh post-mortem

The Madras High Court will hear on Monday a writ petition for a Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) probe into the death of a school girl in Kallakurichi on Wednesday. (DGP Sylendra Babu on Sunday evening transferred the case to the CB-CID).

The Class XII student was found dead at her private school hostel at Chinna Salem, leading to violent protests on Sunday.

The petition filed by her father, a resident of Periya Nesalur in Veppur taluk of Cuddalore district, has been listed before Justice N. Sathish Kumar. The petitioner suspected foul play in the death of his daughter and feared that she might have been killed.

In an affidavit filed through his counsel R. Sankarasubbu and K. Kesavan, the petitioner said it was his wife who rushed to the hostel on Wednesday and found blood on the floor where her daughter was alleged to have fallen. However, she also saw blood stains on the wall of the hostel verandah, 10 feet away from the alleged place of occurrence.

The petitioner stated that her blood stained palm marks were also there near the place of occurrence to suggest that it could be a case of homicide and that the victim had struggled and fought for her life before death. Claiming that his family was not allowed to inspect the hostel room, the petitioner said there were blood stains on the hostel footsteps.

Further alleging that he was not allowed to interact with his daughter’s hostel-mates to ascertain the facts, the petitioner said all was not well with the school administration and it appeared that it was bent upon hushing up a crime. Stating that there were injuries all over her body, the petitioner complained that he was not allowed to participate in the post-mortem.

Also claiming to have submitted a representation to the police seeking a fresh post-mortem, the petitioner said his plea was not considered. He urged the court to order a fresh post-mortem. When Mr. Sankarasubbu mentioned the matter on Friday afternoon, the judge directed Additional Public Prosecutor E. Raj Thilak to submit the video recording of the post-mortem on Monday.