HC to hear OPS’s appeal on Thursday

November 15, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK leader, O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The Madras High Court on Wednesday decided to hear on Thursday an appeal preferred by the AIADMK’s expelled leader, O. Panneerselvam, challenging an interim injunction granted by a single judge on November 7 restraining him from using the party flag, symbol and letterhead.

The Third Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq allowed a sub-application filed by the appellant for dispensing with the production of a certified copy of the single judge’s order and ordered listing of the appeal for hearing on Thursday.

