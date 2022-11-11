HC to hear on Nov. 16 a plea challenging constitutional validity of Ordinance banning online gambling

The AIGF point out a SC ruling that even if there was betting or wagering on a game of skill, it would not amount to gaming. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned to November 16 the hearing on a writ petition filed by Mumbai-based All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) challenging the constitutional validity of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance, 2022.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy adjourned the matter at the request of the petitioner’s counsel. The federation had challenged the Ordinance on many grounds, including its assertion that poker and rummy were purely games of skill and not that of chance.

The AIGF claimed that the Supreme Court had held that even if there was betting or wagering on a game of skill, it would not amount to gaming. Further, the Law Commission of India, in its 276th report, stated that poker was a game of skill, it added.

“Since the respondents have completely ignored the finding of the Law Commission while promulgating the impugned (under challenge) Ordinance, it would be manifestly arbitrary and violative of Article 14 (equality before law and equal protection of laws) of the Constitution,” the petitioner federation contended.

When the Supreme Court itself had held that games of skill were not gambling activities, banning such games by way of an Ordinance would amount to infringing the right of the members of the petitioner federation to carry out their business under Article 19(1)((g) of the Constitution, it said.

The court was also told that there was absence of intelligible differentia in banning online poker and rummy alone, while the physical version of both the games were legal and could be played throughout the State.