HC to hear cases relating to temples on Sept. 10

06 September 2020 01:37 IST

The Madras High Court has decided to pass comprehensive orders on frequent complaints related to alleged mismanagement of temple properties and funds by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department after hearing all related cases together on September 10.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha has directed the Registry to club all pending litigations on the issue and list them for hearing before the court on Thursday.

The judges clubbed cases filed by the Indic Collective Trust, and those by Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam and A. Radhakrishnan.

They also added yet another case filed by advocate B. Jagannath who claimed that land sharks were eyeing land belonging to the Kandaswamy Murugan temple in Thiruporur and to Alavandan Naicker Charity in Mamallapuram.

The Bench passed an interim order restraining the Thiruporur sub-registrar from registering the temple properties in question until further orders.