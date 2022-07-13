HC to hear cases against sealing of AIADMK office today

The Madras High Court is slated to hear on Thursday the petitions filed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and expelled leader O. Panneerselvam, challenging the party office lock and seal proceedings due to the violence that erupted at the office on Monday.

The two cases have been listed together before Justice N. Sathish Kumar. On Wednesday, advocate Mohamed Riyaz, representing Mr. Palaniswami, mentioned the matter before the judge and requested for an early hearing. However, the judge said the cases would get listed in the regular course after following due procedures.