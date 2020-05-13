HC to hear cases against reopening of liquor shops

A Full Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justices Vineet Kothari and P.N. Prakash, is scheduled to hear all cases filed against the State government’s decision to reopen Tasmac shops, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, on Thursday.

The Chief Justice had decided to constitute the Full Bench following a reference made to him by a Division Bench led by Justice Prakash on Monday, after concurring with an order passed by a Bench comprising Justices Kothari and Pushpa Sathyanarayana last Friday to close all liquor shops until the lockdown is lifted.

In the meantime, though Tasmac — a government body which has a monopoly on wholesale and retail sale of liquor in the State — had taken Friday’s order on appeal, the Supreme Court is yet to hear the appeal.

In its verdict, the Bench led by Justice Prakash had said that the right of the State to carry out liquor sales through Tasmac shops is not an absolute right, but a qualified one under Article 19(1) (g) of the Constitution, and when that right seeks to trample on the right to life, guaranteed under Article 21, the former has to give way and remain subservient to the latter.

The Bench stated: “In a Republican democracy [such] as ours, when the executive wing were to pursue a policy that is likely to destroy the right to life, the judicial wing cannot afford to sleep like Kumbhakarna. The State cannot be permitted to hide behind the cloak of policy decision when its action is likely to kill people in droves.”

“At this critical juncture, if the judiciary fails to come to the rescue of the people and protect their cherished right to life…history will not forgive this court. . Tipplers and their protagonists may say, ‘I have a right to pander to my habit of drinking, which is personal, and no instrumentality of State can interfere.” it said.

“Yes, we cannot afford to agree with this…these tipplers are bound to transmit coronavirus and cause the extinction of not only their family members but also their sober neighbours, for it appears that COVID-19 spreads like nuclear fission,” it added.