HC to hear 2 PILs on cyclone compensation

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday transferred two public interest litigation petitions seeking adequate compensation for the victims of Cyclone Ockhi to the principal seat.

A division bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha transferred one petition, which sought that the cyclone be declared a national disaster and a better compensation package for victims, and another that sought equal compensation to fishermen as well as non-fishermen.

‘Lack of coordination’

The petitioner, R. Kathiravan Rayan of Pachai Tamizhagam Katchi sought that Cyclone Ockhi be declared a national disaster as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

He contended that there was lack of proper coordination between the Navy and the Coast Guard, with the State authorities causing hindrance to the rescue operations.

He also sought monthly compensation for families of the missing fishermen.

The other petitioner, advocate P. Puhazh Gandhi, contended that the compensation announced for the fishermen be extended to others as well.

According to him, the cyclone had left Kanniyakumari completely devastated, with hundreds of people dead and thousands missing.

He added that the whereabouts of tribal population living in the region were not known.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court earlier transferred to the principal seat a habeas corpus petition seeking production of the missing fishermen.