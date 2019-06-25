HC to govt.: Spell out steps to treat children with LSD

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Health Secretary to file an affidavit by July 4 listing steps taken by the State government to assist children suffering from Lysosomal Storage Disorders (LSD), a group of over 50 genetically inherited and potentially fatal disorders.

Justices Vineet Kothari and C.V. Karthikeyan wanted to know the funds allocated for the treatment of children suffering from LSD and dedicated efforts. “Give us a six months overview of what you have done,” the judges told a government counsel.

The direction was issued after advocate V. Ramesh, representing LSD Support Society, told the court that though a high-level committee constituted by it in October 2017 had conducted about eight or nine meetings so far, nothing fruitful had come out of them and the children were yet to get enzyme replacement therapy (ERT).

It was the first Division Bench comprising the then Chief Justice Indira Banerjee (now a Supreme Court judge) and Justice M. Sundar which had constituted the committee while passing interim orders on a public interest litigation petition filed by the Society seeking State assistance in treating the children.

The committee comprising the Health Secretary, Director of Medical Education, Director of Institute of Child Health and Head of Department of Genetics in Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University apart from experts from Christian Medical College was constituted to ascertain the feasibility and effectiveness of ERT.

It was granted liberty to obtain opinions from Indian Council of Medical Research which had instituted a task force on Inborn Metabolic Disorder and Lysosomal Storage with the participation of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital and Maulana Azad Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, Genetic Research Centre in Mumbai, Kasturba Medical College in Manipal and SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

“It appears that about one in 8,000 children born alive are afflicted by this disorder. The disorder causes accumulation of partially degraded compounds in vital organs which result in multi-organ malfunctions, adversely affecting the quality of life and eventually causing death. It appears that there are different types of LSDs of which Gaucher Disease, Pompe Disease, Fabry, Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS)-I, II, IV and VI are treatable.

“Around 68 children in the State are known to be afflicted by the disorder. The treatment of the disorder is classified as (i) supportive treatment and (ii) specific treatment with ERT. Supportive treatment alone is provided in the government hospitals in the State. ERT, the efficacy of which is not yet known, is not provided and the State hospitals do not have the requisite infrastructure and expertise for ERT,” the first Bench had observed in its order.

Further, stating that right to life enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to medical treatment, particularly for children suffering from serious life-threatening diseases/ailments, the judges said, it was imperative on the part of the State to provide the best available treatment to save the children.

“It is not in dispute that LSD is a deadly debilitating disorder which ultimately causes death and treatment for the disorder in private hospitals could be prohibitively expensive... Even if the disorder is not curable, a supportive treatment is imperative so that the children can have relatively better quality of life as long as they live. However, this court does not have the expertise to decide on the course of treatment for children afflicted with LSD,” they said and consituted the committee.

Claiming that there was hardly any progress after the constitution of the committee, Mr. Ramesh told the Division Bench that the ERT was the only way to save the children and the government must be directed to procure enzymes to save the lives of at least seven children who were in a critical stage at present.