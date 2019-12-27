HC to give up practice of printing bulky cause lists

The Madras High Court has finally decided to give up the practice of publishing hundreds of bundles of bulky cause lists (list of cases to be heard in different court halls) and distribute them at the doorstep of the lawyers on every working day.

Henceforth, lawyers and litigants would have to access the cause list only online besides receiving alerts on their mobile phones.

The move would help in saving huge amount of paper apart from the responsibility that the court had to take in supplying those lists through contractors.

According to a circular issued by Registrar (Judicial) M. Jothiraman to office-bearers of all bar associations on Thursday, the Full Court (a meeting of all judges of the court) had decided to stop printing as well as distribution of manual cause lists through the Government Press from January 1, 2020.

However, “the negotiations undertaken by the Bar and the State Government can be pursued by the Bar and it will be open to the State Government to extend any such facilities to the Bar including the finances to be incurred thereon without burdening the High Court any further in this regard,” the circular read.

The circular also stated that henceforth each of the four Bar associations in the High Court would be given two hard copies of the causelist on every working day for the benefit of their members who prefer hard copies.