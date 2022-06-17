HC to follow COVID-19 protocol strictly from Monday
Litigants will not be allowed inside unless their presence is absolutely necessary
In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Madras High Court has decided to make it mandatory for lawyers, litigants, court staff and all others to wear masks, maintain physical distance and avoid crowding inside the court campus from Monday.
A notification issued by the High Court Registry on Friday stated that litigants would not be permitted into the court buildings unless their presence was absolutely necessary. Further, all entrants must sanitise their hands and undergo a temperature check.
The court also said gathering in the corridors or in any other place inside the High Court campus must be avoided.
