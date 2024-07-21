HC to find a solution to vultures suffering from food poisoning

The carrion-eating vultures are generally considered a sign of death; but the dreaded birds themselves are facing mass deaths and near extinction, ironically owing to the food they eat. A wildlife enthusiast has approached the Madras High Court to save the majestic creatures from food poisoning and efforts are under way in the court to find solutions.

In a public interest litigation petition before the first Division Bench of the High Court, the litigant, K. Surya Kumar of Vandalur in Chennai, said the vultures are considered natural scavengers of the forests, for they predominantly consume wildlife and livestock carcass. This prevents the entry of toxins in the environment. SP. Chockalingam, counsel for the petitioner, said the vulture population in the country was about nine crore in the 1980s, but it had plummeted to around 19,000 at present. The situation was no different in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Of the nine species of vultures that could be found worldwide, four of them — Gyps bengalensis (white-rumped vulture), Gyps indicus (long-billed vultures), Sarcogyps calvus (Asian king vulture), and Neophron percnopterus (Egyptian vulture) — could be sighted in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, and Dharmapuri districts, he said. Pegging the present population at somewhere between 100 to 120 in Tamil Nadu, counsel said the decline was owing to the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat the cattle. Vultures die when these drugs get into their bodies through cattle carrion, counsel added.

Mr. Chockalingam said diclofenac, aceclofenac, ketoprofen, carprofen, nimuslide, and flunixin were the harmful NSAIDs and accused the Centre of taking a long time to ban them for animal use in areas inhabited by vultures. “If they ban the drugs piecemeal over a long period of time, there won’t be any vultures left,” he said.

Mr. Kumar also insisted on issuing a direction to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) as well as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden (PCCF & CWC) in Tamil Nadu to create enough vulture conservation centres in all the four districts.

Centre’s response

In a counter-affidavit to the petition, the MoEFCC told the court that vultures had been listed in Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and accorded the highest degree of protection. A notification issued by the Ministry in 2011 had named Gyps indicus and Gyps bengalensis as being on the verge of extinction in Tamil Nadu.

Stating that it had come up with an Action Plan for Vulture Conservation in India (2020-25), the Ministry said the objective was to prevent poisoning of cattle carcasses, encourage conservation breeding programmes, and establish a vulture safe zone network by creating at least one vulture safe zone in each State. “The Action Plan envisaged one centre each in Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. It is informed that no such proposal has been received by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) from any of these States. The proposals from the individual States will be considered by the CZA as and when the proposals are received,” the MoEFCC said.

State’s response

The PCCF & CWC filed a status report informing the court of the State government having constituted a committee for vulture conservation. The committee had been holding periodical meetings and recommended establishment of a vulture rescue and habitation centre at the wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Pethikuttai in Sirumugai in Coimbatore district, he said.

Listing the other efforts, he said an incubation centre had been established at Gobi Arts and Science College in Gobichettipalayam, Erode, at a cost of ₹19.58 lakh in 2023-24 to create scientific temper, and veterinarians in the four districts were being regularly educated to avoid injection of the harmful NSAIDs to the cattle.

Responding to another significant concern raised by the petitioner that the vultures with very long wing span were finding it difficult to land and nest in the forests because of the growth of invasive species, the PCCF & CWC said species such as Lantana camara and Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) trees were being removed from vulture-distributed areas. “The loss of many Terminalia arjuna trees affecting the nesting of vultures is also being studied by the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation in Chennai. Suitable remedial action will be taken to protect those trees which are normally found along streams and rivers. Steps are also being taken to dibble more Terminalia arjuna seeds along the Moyar River valley,” he said.

He said that henceforth, the carcasses of wild animals would be left in the open, after post-mortem, in the forest areas instead of being buried. “This move is aimed at providing natural food source, free from any harmful drugs, for the vultures,” the officer added.

CDSCO’s response

In its counter-affidavit, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said it had prohibited diclofenac for animal use in July 2008 itself and a prohibition on manufacture, sale, and distribution of ketoprofen and aceclofenac had been imposed with effect from July 31, 2023. The proposal to ban veterinary use of nimesulide, for the purpose of vulture conservation, was discussed in the 90th meeting of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) on January 25, 2024, and an expert group had been constituted to study the proposal, said K.M. Srinivasan, Deputy Drugs Controller, CDSCO, South Zone.

Though CDSCO had not received any proposal with respect to the ban on veterinary use of carprofen and flunixin, a sub-committee had been constituted on June 3 this year, based on the recommendation of the 89th meeting of the DTAB, to examine all such drugs which affect either animal health or the environment, he added.

During the hearing, State Government Pleader A. Edwin Prabakar said a recent census had revealed that the population of vultures in the State had increased from 100 to 142, compared with the last census. However, Mr. Chokalingam said such a negligible increase could not be boasted as an achievement.

After taking the counter-affidavits as well as the status report on file, the first Division Bench decided to hear the matter in detail on July 25.