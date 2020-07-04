HC to continue virtual court hearings

CHENNAI

04 July 2020 03:11 IST

Requests to resume physical functioning rejected

The Madras High Court has decided against requests made by a section of lawyers to commence physical functioning of the court from Monday and will continue its judicial functions through the virtual mode for a few more weeks.

It was resolved in a Full Court (a body comprising all judges) meeting on Friday that hearing of cases through videoconferencing would continue. All judges of the court would hear cases either from the court or their residences.

Though the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had urged the court to start physical functioning, the Madras Bar Association (MBA) had told the court that there were mixed responses from its members on commencing physical functioning.

Though MBA office-bearers too had suggested staggered functioning of courts in the physical mode, the Full Court took all issues into consideration before deciding on continuing operations through videoconferencing.

However, unlike the present restricted functioning, where cases are listed only before two division benches and four single judges, it was resolved that all judges of the court would begin hearing cases either from court buildings or from their residences.