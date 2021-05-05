HC to conduct vaccination camp for lawyers and family members

Programme will be held from May 10 to 22

The Madras High Court has decided to hold a COVID-19 vaccination camp for its staff, lawyers and their family members from May 10 to 22. This is part of a larger arrangement being made by its Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to hold similar camps at all court complexes across the State this month to provide an opportunity to the regional court staff, lawyers and their family members to get inoculated.

High Court’s Registrar (Administration) V. Devanathan has issued a circular to the office-bearers of Madras High Court Advocates Association, Madras Bar Association, Women Lawyers Association and the Law Association of the City Civil Court, situated within the High Court campus, soliciting the names of their members and family members who would wish to take the jab during the vaccination camp.

Stating that the camp was being organised as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19, the Registrar urged the lawyers to utilise the opportunity and get themselves as well as their family members vaccinated without fail. He said it had been planned to vaccinate around 200 people a day and that the camp would be conducted on all days except a Sunday falling between May 10 and 22.

Acting on the basis of the circular, the Madras Bar Association had begun collecting names of its members who were willing to get vaccinated and asked them to share their Aadhaar details.