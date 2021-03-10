Tamil Nadu

HC to begin limited physical hearing from tomorrow

The Madras High Court has decided to commence physical hearing of a limited number of cases from Thursday if the COVID-19 situation in general does not deteriorate in the State by then. The court has also permitted re-opening of law chambers on the court campus from March 20 on a rotational basis with odd numbered chambers being allowed to remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the even numbered chambers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the court also hoped that physical hearing along with virtual and hybrid hearing would commence from March 22 as it was done since February 8 after which certain measures had to be rolled back due to threat of increase in COVID-19 cases.

