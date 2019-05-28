HC to appoint 180 assistants to do household chores of judges

The Madras High Court has created a new post titled residential assistant and called for applications from people who have studied up to class VIII to fill 180 vacancies.

The recruits would be deputed at the residences of judges and Registrars for cooking, cleaning and performing other household work.

According to a court notification, the applicants should be free of contagious diseases and perform all household duties in a professional and dedicated manner even during odd hours if need be.

They are liable to be transferred between the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai and its Madurai Bench.

The post carries a scale of pay of ₹15,700 - ₹50,000. The court insists that applications should only be filed online.

The minimum age has been fixed at 18, while the maximum age for non-reserved candidates is 30. Those falling under various reserved categories have been given a relaxation of five years in maximum age limit, which is up to 45 years in case of in-service candidates.

The court will give preference to those who possess a valid driving licence and have completed a one-year craft course through regular stream in house keeping and cooking besides possessing two years work experience in the respective field along with the knowledge to converse fluently in Tamil and English.

Akin to the practice followed last year for recruitment of sanitary workers, residential assistants will be appointed by conducting a written examination followed by a practical test and an oral test. The written examination would consist of 50 multiple choice questions, of which 35 would be on general knowledge and the rest on general Tamil.

Minimum marks

Each right answer would carry one mark and the entire paper should be answered within 75 minutes.

The court has also fixed minimum qualifying marks of 11 for general knowledge and 4 for general Tamil to progress to the next stage of practical test, which will check their housekeeping and cooking skills.

Mental alertness, attitude, ethics and character of the candidates would be tested in the oral test.

Candidates will have to submit a conduct certificate from two responsible persons, not related to them, in a prescribed format.

The court has issued separate notifications calling for applications for recruitment of 30 drivers and 24 gardeners.