HC thwarts attempt by drug offenders to escape prosecution

MADURAI

The Madras High Court Bench here has thwarted an attempt made by two individuals to escape prosecution from a case registered against them and three others, including a pharmacist, on charges of being in possession of different number of ampoules, totally containing 2,152 ml of Buprenophine, a psychotropic substance, by claiming that the quantity seized from them individually could be termed only ‘small quantity’ and not ‘commercial quantity.’

Dismissing a petition filed by Mohamed Ali and Sundar Singh to quash the prosecution against them by relying upon a judgement passed by the High Court on March 14 in a similar case filed by an accused, named Mohamad Ali Jinnah, Justice P.N. Prakash held that the judgement relied upon was per incuriam as it ran counter not only to the statute per se but also to the law laid down by the Supreme Court in Harjit Singh’s case and Mohamad Shahabudin’s case.”

Though the present petitioners attempted to take umbrage under Jinnah’s case by confining seizures effected from them individually, the judge said: “Such a test cannot be applied to the present case, because the seizures have been effected from different accused during the course of a single transaction. The prosecution materials prima facie show that all five accused were operating with a common intention.”

According to the prosecution, the Inspector of Police attached to Thuckalay police station in Kanniyakumari district raided a pharmacy on March 12, 2005 on specific intelligence and seized 46 ampoules of intoxicating injection without any label. On the basis of information provided by Manoharan, who was manning the pharmacy, the police intercepted the other accused, including the petitioners, and seized similar ampoules from them.

Totally, 1,076 ampoules, each containing two ml of the psychotropic substance, was seized from them.

The judge extensively quoted celebrated author Yuval Noah Harari from his recent masterpiece ‘Homo Deus - A brief history of tomorrow’ to point out how biochemical pursuit of happiness was also the number one cause of crime in the world.

“In 2009, half of the inmates in the US federal prison got there because of drugs, 38% of Italian prisoners were convicted of drug-related offences, 55% of inmates in the UK reported that they committed their crimes in connection with either consuming or trading drugs... What some people hope to get by studying, working or raising a family, others try to obtain far more easily through the right dosage of molecules. This is an existential threat to the social and economic order,” the author had pointed out.