Tamil Nadu

HC takes suo motu notice of damage to paddy in Delta districts

Court wonders why paddy procurement from farmers had not taken place so far

The Madras High Court on Tuesday took up a suo motu public interest litigation petition on the basis of reports that several bags of paddy in Delta districts had got damaged in the unseasonal heavy rain due to lack of sufficient storage facilities.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth expressed concern over the damage caused to paddy despite the districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai, the rice bowl of the State, having recorded a bumper harvest in this season.

Also wondering why the procurement of paddy from the farmers had not taken place so far putting the agriculturalists to great misery and financial difficulties, the judges ordered notice to the State government as well as Central Warehousing Corporation.

The judges directed Assistant Solicitor General G. Karthikeyan and State Government Pleader V. Jayaprakash Narayanan to obtain instructions by Friday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 11:12:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hc-takes-suo-motu-notice-of-damage-to-paddy-in-delta-districts/article31626813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY