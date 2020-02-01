Tamil Nadu

HC takes exception to ‘padayatra’ by ex-judges

more-in

Issue referred to Security Committee

The Madras High Court on Friday took strong exception to the participation of three retired judges of the court in an “unauthorised” Peace and Unity Padayatra, titled ‘Gandhi Forever’, taken out by a section of lawyers both inside and around the court campus to commemorate the Martyrs’ Day on Thursday.

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad referred the issue to the Security Committee comprising Justices N. Kirubakaran, K. Ravichandrabaabu and P.N. Prakash so that it could deliberate upon it and give concrete suggestions on strengthening security on the campus.

During the hearing of a 2015 suo motu PIL petition related to extending CISF cover for the High Court campus, the Chief Justice told Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan and Advocate General Vijay Narayan about Thursday’s “protest”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
crime, law and justice
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 1:32:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hc-takes-exception-to-padayatra-by-ex-judges/article30707070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY