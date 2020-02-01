HC takes exception to ‘padayatra’ by ex-judges

The Madras High Court on Friday took strong exception to the participation of three retired judges of the court in an “unauthorised” Peace and Unity Padayatra, titled ‘Gandhi Forever’, taken out by a section of lawyers both inside and around the court campus to commemorate the Martyrs’ Day on Thursday.
Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad referred the issue to the Security Committee comprising Justices N. Kirubakaran, K. Ravichandrabaabu and P.N. Prakash so that it could deliberate upon it and give concrete suggestions on strengthening security on the campus.
During the hearing of a 2015 suo motu PIL petition related to extending CISF cover for the High Court campus, the Chief Justice told Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan and Advocate General Vijay Narayan about Thursday’s “protest”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.