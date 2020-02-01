HC takes exception to ‘padayatra’ by ex-judges

The Madras High Court on Friday took strong exception to the participation of three retired judges of the court in an “unauthorised” Peace and Unity Padayatra, titled ‘Gandhi Forever’, taken out by a section of lawyers both inside and around the court campus to commemorate the Martyrs’ Day on Thursday.

Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad referred the issue to the Security Committee comprising Justices N. Kirubakaran, K. Ravichandrabaabu and P.N. Prakash so that it could deliberate upon it and give concrete suggestions on strengthening security on the campus.

During the hearing of a 2015 suo motu PIL petition related to extending CISF cover for the High Court campus, the Chief Justice told Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan and Advocate General Vijay Narayan about Thursday’s “protest”.